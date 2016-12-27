Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Aired on Dec 27, 2016
As a celebrity member of the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini attended various gala fundraisers for the Church, many of them organized and produced by the Church’s production company Golden Era. Now the former Golden Era event producer, Marc Headley, pulls back the curtain to reveal the shocking truth of these events, and how his disillusionment lead to both his and his wife’s departure from the Church.
Aired on Dec 20, 2016
After the death of Scientology’s founder L Ron Hubbard, David Miscavige emerged as the leader of the Church of Scientology. Leah uncovers the story of Scientology before and after David Miscavige, as told by three former long-time Church members – including Miscavige’s father.
Aired on Dec 13, 2016
Mary Kahn was an everyday parishioner who ascended to the Church of Scientology’s highest levels of spiritual enlightenment. But as she shares with Leah, the price tag of her experience was extreme – eventually including the relationship with her youngest son.
Aired on Dec 06, 2016
Leah visits the spiritual headquarters of Scientology–Clearwater, Florida–to hear Mike Rinder’s personal story. As the head of Scientology’s Office of Special Affairs, Mike Rinder was expected to discredit and destroy critics of the Church. But after leaving the Church, Rinder himself became fair game.
Aired on Nov 29, 2016
Actress and Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini begins her journey with a trip to Seattle to visit former Scientology executive Amy Scobee. After hearing Amy’s tragic story of being disconnected from her mother, Leah is determined to reveal the truth of what’s really going on in her former Church.
