Continue Watching Where You Left Off!

Create a profile to save your place.

Create Profile
Sign Out

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

A&E
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Add to calendar

Full Episodes

S 1 E 8

Ask Me Anything, Part 2

Aired on Jan 17, 2017

Leah and Mike Rinder host a second Q&A session to answer the many questions posted on social media. They are joined by several special guests: Lawrence Wright, the author of “Going Clear;” Ray Jeffrey, one of few lawyers to take the Church on in court; and Steve Hassan, an author known for his studies in cult behavior and deprogramming.
S 1 E 7

Enemies Of The Church

Aired on Jan 10, 2017

After Leah receives a letter from the Church accusing her of provoking hate crimes, she decides to meet with the young man who the Church says she incited. Mike asks Leah to sit down with journalists who have been unrelentingly hounded by the Church for their reporting. And Leah tries to find a new way to take action.
S 1 E 6

Auditing

Aired on Jan 03, 2017

Aaron Smith-Levin and his twin brother Collin were prodigies at Scientology’s spiritual counseling practice known as auditing. But their paths diverged after Collin was dismissed from the program, leading to the painful tragedy Aaron shares with Leah.
S 1 E 5

Golden Era

Aired on Dec 27, 2016

As a celebrity member of the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini attended various gala fundraisers for the Church, many of them organized and produced by the Church’s production company Golden Era. Now the former Golden Era event producer, Marc Headley, pulls back the curtain to reveal the shocking truth of these events, and how his disillusionment lead to both his and his wife’s departure from the Church.
S 1 E 4

A Leader Emerges

Aired on Dec 20, 2016

After the death of Scientology’s founder L Ron Hubbard, David Miscavige emerged as the leader of the Church of Scientology. Leah uncovers the story of Scientology before and after David Miscavige, as told by three former long-time Church members – including Miscavige’s father.
S 1 E 3

The Bridge

Aired on Dec 13, 2016

Mary Kahn was an everyday parishioner who ascended to the Church of Scientology’s highest levels of spiritual enlightenment. But as she shares with Leah, the price tag of her experience was extreme – eventually including the relationship with her youngest son.
S 1 E 2

Fair Game

Aired on Dec 06, 2016

Leah visits the spiritual headquarters of Scientology–Clearwater, Florida–to hear Mike Rinder’s personal story. As the head of Scientology’s Office of Special Affairs, Mike Rinder was expected to discredit and destroy critics of the Church. But after leaving the Church, Rinder himself became fair game.
S 1 E 1

Disconnection

Aired on Nov 29, 2016

Actress and Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini begins her journey with a trip to Seattle to visit former Scientology executive Amy Scobee. After hearing Amy’s tragic story of being disconnected from her mother, Leah is determined to reveal the truth of what’s really going on in her former Church.
S 1 E 0

Ask Me Anything

Aired on Dec 19, 2016
Currently Unavailable on our Site
Learn More

Bonus Scenes

  •

    Bonus: Paranoid

  •

    Bonus: Christie Tells Her Story

  •

    Bonus: The Threat of Disconnection

Continue in the A&E App

You're Almost Done

You will soon receive an activation email. To activate your profile, simply click on the link within that email. If you do not receive this email, please contact us.

To ensure delivery to your inbox, please add us to your address book.

Close

You're Almost Done

You have previously signed up but your profile was never confirmed. Please enter your email address below, and we will resend the activation email. Simply click on the link within that email to complete your registration.

Submit

You already have a profile

There's already a profile associated with this email address. If you created a profile on FYI.tv, History.com, myLifeTime.com or AETV.com you can access A&E with the same email and password.

Sign In

Forgot Password?

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Submit
New to A&E?

Sign In

Forgot Password?

Further instructions have been sent to your email address.
We’ll see you soon.

Close
New to A&E?

You must be 13 or older

In order to receive email updates from A+E Networks you must meet certain age requirements. For more information please view our privacy policy and terms of use.

Close

You already have a profile

A profile has already been created with the email address associated with your social profile. To link the two profiles, simply enter your password below.

Link Profiles Forgot Password?
There was an error processing your request. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Please try again later.

We still need some info from you

  • Female
  • Male
Yes, sign me up to receive A&E emails.
I agree to the terms of use and privacy policy.
Create Profile
There was an error processing your request. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Please try again later.